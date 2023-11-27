3-Degree Guarantee
Double jeopardy in criminal prosecutions taking center stage at Supreme Court Tuesday

By Josh Rultenberg
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 4:59 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The issue of double jeopardy will be front and center Tuesday at the U.S. Supreme Court. The question, can a criminal defendant be prosecuted again for a similar crime after they were previously acquitted?

In 2017, Damian McElrath from Cobb County, Georgia, was prosecuted on three different charges in the killing of his adoptive mother. Court documents say he stabbed her more than 50 times, something he did not dispute.

However, the jury delivered a split verdict. It found McElrath not guilty by reason of insanity on the equivalent of a first-degree murder charge, but also guilty but sane of two lesser charges.

Hist attorney appealed, taking the case to the Georgia Supreme Court. The justices ruled it irreconcilable, vacated the verdicts and said a new trial could take place on all charges.

“That is what we believe is a double jeopardy violation,” said Richard Simpson, who represents McElrath.

McElrath petitioned his case to the U.S. Supreme Court. Simpson concedes Georgia can re-try his client on the two lesser charges he was convicted of but not the most serious charge in which McElrath was acquitted.

“Because once one jury heard all the evidence and came back not guilty, that’s the end of it as far as that charge is concerned,” Simpson said.

Georgia Attorney General’s office declined our interview request. In its court filing, the AG argues the ruling is unlikely to happen again and this case would not be right one for the top court to review Georgia law.

McElrath’s attorney says he fears a loss for his client could lead to a life sentence and an opening for states to appeal criminal acquittals.

