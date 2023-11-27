3-Degree Guarantee
First Alert Forecast: Bundle up! A stretch of cold days on the way to start the week!

Highs only in the mid to upper 40s today
By Courteney Jacobazzi, Rodney Harris and Ella Dorsey
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 4:54 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -

Back to work and school today and it will be a cold and breezy day!

The morning will start mostly cloudy and cold with temperatures in the upper 30s to low 40s across the metro.

Through the day today, skies will clear leading to a mostly sunny, breezy and cool afternoon with highs only in the mid to upper 40s.

Overnight, temperatures will quickly drop into the low 30s. Many of us will wake up at or below the freezing mark both tomorrow and Wednesday morning so be sure to bundle up!

Temperatures will gradually warm back to near average by the end of the week with highs back near 60 come Thursday.

When it comes to rain, we have a couple of opportunities this week. In fact, we have a First Alert in place Frida as a weather system will roll in from the west bringing a widespread chance for rain come the afternoon and evening.

A few storms will also be possible Friday afternoon, but right now severe weather isn’t looking likely.

Saturday will be cloudy and mild, but mainly dry ahead of another widespread rain chance for Sunday. A First Alert is also in place Sunday as it seems weekend plans will be interrupted from this rain.

Cold and breezy today ahead of some freezing mornings Tuesday and Wednesday. First Alerts for...
Cold and breezy today ahead of some freezing mornings Tuesday and Wednesday. First Alerts for widespread rain Friday and Sunday(ANF)

