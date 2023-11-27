Floyd County caretaker arrested for elderly exploitation, sheriff’s office says

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The caretaker of an elderly Rome resident was charged with defrauding the man out of thousands of dollars, according to the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office.

David Allen Jenkins was arrested on Nov. 17 on a felony charge of exploitation of an elderly person, the sheriff’s office said.

According to the arrest warrant, Jenkins is accused of “knowingly and willingly” exploiting the man, for whom “he was supposed to be a caretaker.”

The warrant also states Jenkins is accused of defrauding the man and stealing thousands of dollars from him between July 1 and Oct. 13, 2023, making online purchases and Cash App transactions and taking cash advances.

Several online banking apps were also “created without the knowledge of the victim,” according to the warrant.

