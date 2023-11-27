3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Floyd County caretaker arrested for elderly exploitation, sheriff’s office says

David Allen Jenkins was arrested on a felony charge of exploitation of elderly person, the...
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 5:57 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The caretaker of an elderly Rome resident was charged with defrauding the man out of thousands of dollars, according to the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office.

David Allen Jenkins was arrested on Nov. 17 on a felony charge of exploitation of an elderly person, the sheriff’s office said.

According to the arrest warrant, Jenkins is accused of “knowingly and willingly” exploiting the man, for whom “he was supposed to be a caretaker.”

The warrant also states Jenkins is accused of defrauding the man and stealing thousands of dollars from him between July 1 and Oct. 13, 2023, making online purchases and Cash App transactions and taking cash advances.

Several online banking apps were also “created without the knowledge of the victim,” according to the warrant.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Georgia and Georgia Tech fan successfully avoid strangler each other before the two teams...
Embracing a world of ‘Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate’
Unicoi State Park & Lodge
Popular state park and lodge in north Georgia closes due to no water
A shooting at the Circle K gas station on Candler Road at Kelly Lake.
Suspect in custody after deadly shooting at DeKalb County gas station, police say
Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter died Nov. 19, 2023, in Plains, Georgia.
Services and ceremonies honoring Rosalynn Carter | Here’s how you can watch
She volunteers her time to try to save animals on the county shelters euthanize list.
Dogs at Clayton County animal shelter urgently need adoption

Latest News

The Celebrity Mamas
Young Thug judge: Please don't feed my dog!
The Celebrity Mamas
Young Thug trial: Hear Judge Ural Glanville read the charges
The Celebrity Mamas
Young Thug on trial: Rudyard Kipling kicks off the YSL trial
Demetrick Davis, 46, left, and Rodericus Jackson, 33, right, have been charged with felony...
1 arrested, another wanted in October death of Buford man, Gwinnett County police say
Truc-Van Bui was charged with trafficking marijuana, possession of marijuana and possession...
18 pounds of marijuana seized in Hall County, deputies say