Former President Jimmy Carter expected to attend wife’s memorial service in Atlanta

By CNN
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 1:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) — Former President Jimmy Carter is expected to attend the memorial service for his late wife, Rosalynn Carter, on Tuesday, his grandson told CNN.

Carter’s grandson Jason Carter told CNN his grandfather is planning on traveling to Atlanta to attend the tribute service for the former first lady.

A tribute service for Rosalynn Carter is scheduled to take place Tuesday at Glenn Memorial United Methodist Church at the Emory University campus. President Joe Biden, first lady Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff are expected to attend.

Other expected guests include former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, as well as former first ladies Laura Bush, Michelle Obama and Melania Trump.

Rosalynn Carter died peacefully at her Plains, Georgia, home on November 19 at the age of 96, two days after the Carter Center announced she was entering hospice care at home. Jimmy Carter, who is 99, began receiving home hospice care in February, after a series of hospital stays.

A tireless advocate of mental health reform and the destigmatization of mental illness, Rosalynn Carter spent most of her life dedicated to humanitarian efforts, always at the side of her husband of more than 77 years. In May, the Carter Center said Rosalynn Carter had dementia.

Rosalynn Carter’s motorcade began one of its final journeys Monday morning, traveling from Plains to Atlanta. A repose service was set for Monday afternoon at the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library in Atlanta, and members of the public are invited to pay their respects from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., the Carter Center said.

A private funeral service for family and invited friends is set to take place Wednesday morning at the couple's beloved Maranatha Baptist Church in Plains.

Editor’s note: CNN’s Christina Maxouris contributed to this report.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

