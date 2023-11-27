3-Degree Guarantee
Georgia Senate releases proposed new maps ahead of redistricting

Georgia lawmakers convene Wednesday in Atlanta to redraw maps that violate Voting Rights Act.
Lawmakers have until Dec. 8 to draw new lines.
By Tim Darnell
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 2:56 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Less than 48 hours before a Gov. Brian Kemp-ordered special session, the state senate released a proposed map of new districts that would alter voting patterns ahead of the 2024 general election.

Lawmakers will convene on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023, to adhere to a federal court’s order to redraw Georgia’s congressional and legislative maps that have been found to violate the Voting Rights Act of 1965, meaning housands of metro Atlanta voters will be drawn into new districts before the 2024 election.

U.S. District Court Judge Steven Jones ruled the maps, adopted in late 2021 by Georgia’s GOP-led General Assembly, violates the Voting Rights Act of 1965. Gov. Brian Kemp has called for a special legislative session to draw new maps to begin Nov. 29.

The maps were drawn as the result of the 2020 U.S. Census; lawmakers are required by law to adopt new maps to reflect new population data. State lawmakers spent several harried weeks at the state capitol drawing the new maps, which were adopted along straight party lines.

Jones has ordered lawmakers to draw two new Black-majority districts in the state Senate and five new Black-majority districts in the state House.

Much of the controversy over the 2021-drawn maps centered around metro Atlanta’s 6th congressional district, which was then held by U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath, a Democrat.

The 6th district, which has existed since 1845, has historically included many of metro Atlanta’s northern suburbs, such as those in Forsyth, Dawson and eastern Cobb and northern Fulton counties. It’s also been a traditionally Republican stronghold, with GOP luminaries such as Newt Gingrich, Johnny Isakson and Tom Price holding the seat.

But in 2017, Price resigned to accept a position in then-President Donald Trump’s cabinet, and the resulting special election between Republican Karen Handel and Democrat Jon Ossoff became the most expensive such Congressional race in U.S. history.

One year later, however, Democrat Lucy McBath upset Handel in the general election, flipped the seat to blue.

When time came to redraw the maps two years ago, Republicans redrew McBath into the same district held by Democrat Carolyn Bourdeaux in the neighboring 7th district. That forced Bourdeaux and McBath to run against each other, a race in which McBath prevailed.

Here's how Georgia's redistricting affects you
When lawmakers return to the Capitol in January, they'll consider making changes to Georgia's...

As a result, the 6th district became an open seat, eventually won by Republican Rich McCormick. The 6th was redrawn to add more white voters by extending it north through all of Forsyth and Dawson counties and eastern Cherokee County. As a result, the 6th District’s white voting-age population increased to 66.63%.

Georgia’s U.S. House delegation currently consists of eight Republicans and six Democrats.

