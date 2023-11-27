Hope for those struggling with their mental health this holiday season

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Holiday lights, family gatherings, decorated homes: They’re all part of the magic of the holidays, but for some, “the magic” is overwhelming and for a variety of reasons can cause anxiety and depression.

“Loud noises, having to be around people that most of the time I wouldn’t have to be around, conversations about what you’re doing and how you are doing it and everything about yourself,” said Emma Weiss.

According to the American Psychological Association, 38% of people surveyed “said their stress increased during the holiday season, which can lead to physical illness, depression, anxiety, and substance misuse.”

It is important to remember if you are a person with a mental illness or if you are a person who is supporting someone with a mental illness, you are not alone. There are crisis hotlines, resource hotlines that can help you navigate your journey.

Weiss works the NAMI Georgia Helpline.

“Georgia Crisis Access Line and 988, which are our crisis hotlines. They will help with suicide intervention and things like that, whereas we are the ones you come to when you are like, ‘Hey, I am trying to get a hold of an advocate, I am trying to get a hold of legal, I am trying to get hold of a psychiatrist in my area or a food bank or housing,’” said Weiss.

She is a woman with a mental illness, helping other people navigate their own journey with mental health. She finds power in that. It is her way of giving back to the community.

“I am bipolar type 1 with level 3 psychosis,” Weiss said. “I get severely manic where I can blackout and not know what is happening, and then I can get severely depressed and have suicidal ideation.”

As challenging as the holidays can be for Weiss, she has learned some tips that help her navigate them.

“A key component of mental health is connection. So, finding other groups, finding support groups, finding local events. There are RCOs, which are like recovery-based clubhouses, and they do events throughout the holiday season,” said Weiss.

She recommends people set boundaries with their family members, never underestimate the power of a walk and create their own happy memories around the holidays.

“The holidays in general are chaotic and overwhelming,” she said. “There is hope as long as we keep connecting and allow ourselves to be within ourselves and to be with others.”

