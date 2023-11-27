Lung cancer survivor encourages screenings

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - November is Lung Cancer Awareness Month.

Health officials say awareness is important, since lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer death among both men and women.

Wellstar Health System is working to change that, with one of the largest lung cancer screening programs in the U.S.

Kathy DeJoseph recalled the day she got the news of her diagnosis. “My world turned upside down. That was it,” she said. She knew she was at risk, which was why she got screened.

“I’ve been a lifelong smoker, smoking since I was 12, because that was the thing to do back then,” she explained.

Nothing, however, could have prepared her for the diagnosis.

“I got the phone call that it was cancer,” said DeJoseph.

She immediately began treatment through Wellstar Health System’s Specialty Teams and Treatment (STAT) clinic at the Kennestone Cancer Center in Marietta.

STAT brings together multiple cancer experts together to review the screenings and discuss treatment options.

“The goal of that approach is to decrease the time from detection to treatment,” said thoracic surgeon Dr. Daniel Fortes.

According to the American Lung Association 48% of lung cancer cases between 2013 and 2019 were not diagnosed until the tumor had spread to other parts of the body.

Dr. Fortes emphasized how critical it was to get screened, especially for high-risk patients.

“‘High-risk’ refers to patients who have smoked one pack or more for at least 20 to 30 years, or are between the age of 50 and 80, or who have stopped no longer than 15 years ago. “It allows us to diagnose when it’s early, and it’s more treatable,” said Dr. Fortes.

That was the case for DeJoseph.

She wanted to pay it forward, starting her charity called “Happy Caps.”

“I taught myself to knit,” said DeJoseph. “So I started knitting.”

She and other volunteers have made 40,000 hats for patients going through chemo, just like she did.

“It gives me a chance to let them know they can survive,” she said.

It is important to note lung cancer is not just an illness for smokers.

The CDC says 1 in 5 women and 1 in 10 men with lung cancer have never smoked.

Dr. Fortes warned about, what he called, the “epidemic of vaping.” He said, after a 30-year-decline in people smoking, vaping has led to an unexpected increase in smoking numbers.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.