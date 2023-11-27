3-Degree Guarantee
‘Magic, wonder and joy’ named White House Christmas theme

Dr. Jill Biden wants to bring out your inner child
By Molly Martinez
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 3:44 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Twas a few weeks before Christmas, and all through the White House, many creatures were stirring, including a decorative mouse.

A team of 300 volunteers worked at the White House through the weekend to bring the halls.

“A lot of this is crafted, it’s DIY’ed,’ said Vanessa Bahena of Louisville. “People are gluing, they’re sprinkling glitter, people go from making the ornaments to putting the trees together, these rooms look completely different then they did last night”

This years theme of Magic, Wonder and Joy is meant to evoke a child-like wonder for all those who visit.

In the China room, a White House candy shop sets the scene, reminding families of the recipes that bind generations.

Down the hall, letters to Santa paper the wreathes, and in the library, a cozy bedtime story scene honors the 200th anniversary of the publication of the children’s classic “Twas the night before Christmas”.

There’s also the gingerbread house.

The exact White House replica weights over 250 pounds - and took a team of six one month to create.

“We count on royal icing and chocolate to do a lot of our work to make sure it’s all secure and stays in one piece,” said Pastry Chef Susan Morrison.

The White House team starts planning their holiday decorations right when the Easter egg roll wraps. They’re estimating 100,000 people will visit the White House this holiday season.

