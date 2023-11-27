Memorial events set to begin for former First Lady Rosalynn Carter

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - People from all over will begin to honor the life and legacy of former First Lady Rosalynn Carter.

Carter died at her home in Plains, Georgia on Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023, at the age of 96.

On Monday, a motorcade with the Carter family will travel from Plains to Phoebe Sumter Medical Center where former members of her U.S. Secret Service Protection Detail will serve as honorary pallbearers during a short ceremony. Then they’ll head to Georgia Southwestern State University in Americus where Carter went to college. There will be a formal wreath-laying ceremony at the college at 10 a.m. It’s where the Rosalynn Carter Institute for Caregivers is based.

Memorial events begin this morning to celebrate the life of Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter. We’re here in Americus at Georgia Southwestern State University, where the Carter family will have a wreath laying ceremony at 10. @ATLNewsFirst pic.twitter.com/9KhuQM3hgD — Madeline Montgomery (@MadelineTV) November 27, 2023

The public is encouraged to line the motorcade route to pay their respects.

Atlanta News First spoke with Plains resident Jan Williams who said it still hasn’t hit her that Mrs. Carter has passed on.

“No. I still think she’s up the street. I still think somebody will tell me how she’s doing. No, it will take weeks, months, whatever, to process that we don’t have her. But she’s left us such a wonderful map to follow about how to be the kind of people that we need to be,” Williams said.

Once the ceremony is over in Americus, the motorcade will continue to Atlanta. Drivers can expect some temporary road closures and traffic delays. The motorcade will travel north on I-75 and then exit at John Lewis Freedom Parkway between 2 and 2:30 p.m. From there, it will head straight down Freedom Parkway to the Carter Center.

A public viewing is from 6 to 10 p.m. in the library lobby. The Carter Center is urging mourners to walk or take a designated bus from St. Luke’s Episcopal Church on Peachtree Street.

Memorial events will continue through Tuesday up until a private funeral and interment on Wednesday in Plains.

For a complete list of memorial events happening this week, click here.

