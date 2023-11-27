3-Degree Guarantee
Multiple units heavily damaged by fire at apartments in Clayton County

An apartment building went up in flames Monday morning in Clayton County.
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 10:22 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RIVERDALE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An apartment building went up in flames Monday morning in Clayton County.

Fire crews responded to Stonegate Apartments at 296 Roy Huie Road in Riverdale and found heavy flames coming from an apartment building. The roof was completely burned out.

Atlanta News First is working to find out if anyone was hurt and how many units were affected.

Check back for updates.

