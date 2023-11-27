3-Degree Guarantee
Sheriff’s office looking to identify Coweta County shoplifting suspects

The Coweta County Sheriff's Office is asking anyone who can identify the suspects accused of...
The Coweta County Sheriff's Office is asking anyone who can identify the suspects accused of shoplifting $1,700 worth of merchandise from a Walgreens to provide information.(Coweta County Sheriff's Office)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 11:56 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEWNAN, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two shoplifting suspects are accused of making off with $1,700 worth of merchandise from a Walgreens in Coweta County, authorities said.

According to the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office, the pair are suspected of shoplifting the merchandise from the store at 3116 E Hwy 34 around 8 a.m. on Nov. 2.

The sheriff’s office said they left in a black sedan, possibly a Chevrolet Impala.

Anyone who can provide information about the incident or can identify either of the suspects is asked to contact Investigator Jeremy Crook with the sheriff’s office at (770) 253-1502 or jcrook@coweta.ga.us.

