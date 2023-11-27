3-Degree Guarantee
Space heater possible cause of apartment fire in DeKalb County

Officials say they believe a space heater sparked a large fire at an apartment building in DeKalb County Monday morning.
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 9:09 AM EST
DECATUR, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Crews are battling a large apartment fire Monday morning in DeKalb County.

DeKalb Dispatch says a call came in at 8:10 a.m. for a fire at 3526 Sleeping Fawn Knolls in Decatur.

The Atlanta News First Chopper flew over the scene where huge flames and billowing smoke could be seen coming through the roof of a building.

No injuries were reported.

DeKalb County Fire Rescue Department says the fire was possibly caused by a space heater.

Decatur apartment fire.(Atlanta News First)

