3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Stephen Colbert’s ‘The Late Show’ pulled until next week as host recovers from surgery

FILE - Late night talk show host Stephen Colbert arrives at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards in...
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 4:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - First this fall, another round with COVID-19 shuttered Stephen Colbert’s “The Late Show.” Now the show is again sidelined as the host recovers from a burst appendix.

The comedian revealed on social media Monday that he’s recovering after surgery, wiping out planned shows for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. “Going forward, all emails to my appendix will be handled by my pancreas,” he joked.

Colbert had a busy three shows planned, including guests Jennifer Garner, Baz Luhrmann, Patrick Stewart and Kelsey Grammer, the return of former bandleader Jon Batiste and Barbra Streisand was to take “The Colbert Questionert.”

In mid-October, Colbert contracted COVID-19 and had to cancel a week’s worth of shows, although he hosted one from his home, like he did during the pandemic.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Georgia and Georgia Tech fan successfully avoid strangler each other before the two teams...
Embracing a world of ‘Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate’
Unicoi State Park & Lodge
Popular state park and lodge in north Georgia closes due to no water
A shooting at the Circle K gas station on Candler Road at Kelly Lake.
Suspect in custody after deadly shooting at DeKalb County gas station, police say
Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter died Nov. 19, 2023, in Plains, Georgia.
Services and ceremonies honoring Rosalynn Carter | Here’s how you can watch
She volunteers her time to try to save animals on the county shelters euthanize list.
Dogs at Clayton County animal shelter urgently need adoption

Latest News

The Celebrity Mamas
Young Thug judge: Please don't feed my dog!
The Celebrity Mamas
Young Thug trial: Hear Judge Ural Glanville read the charges
The Celebrity Mamas
Young Thug on trial: Rudyard Kipling kicks off the YSL trial
David Allen Jenkins was arrested on a felony charge of exploitation of elderly person, the...
Floyd County caretaker arrested for elderly exploitation, sheriff’s office says
El presidente Joe Biden y la primera dama Jill Biden en la Base de la Fuerza Aérea Andrews en...
President Joe Biden in Atlanta for Rosalynn Carter’s service will impact traffic | What to know