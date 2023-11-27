WATCH LIVE: Opening statements in Young Thug’s trial now underway

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - After 10 months of juror screenings, surreal courtroom antics and pocketbook complaints from attorneys, opening statements in Young Thug’s historic organized crime trial in Atlanta begin Monday.

Jeffery Williams (aka Young Thug) is on trial in Fulton County in a massive RICO case involving himself and five other defendants. Prosecutors allege Williams and his co-defendants are members of the Young Slime Life (YSL) gang, while defense attorneys argue YSL is simply the name of a record label, Young Stoner Life.

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Ural Glanville, who is overseeing the trial, called the court to order around 9:45 a.m. but delayed opening statements due to a missing juror who apparently had a transportation issue.

Young Thug is facing eight criminal counts under a federal law that was originally enacted to fight organized crime. Georgia is one of 33 states that has its own RICO law, but in the Peach State, the alleged criminal enterprises do not have to have existed as long as the federal law.

Williams is also charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute; possession of codeine with intent to distribute; possession of cocaine; possession of a firearm; and possession of a machine gun.

A total of 18 jurors were selected for the trial, with 12 seated as jurors and six alternates: 10 Black women, two white women, three Black men and three white men. The panel of 12 features seven Black women, two Black men, two white women and one white man.

Glanville ruled earlier this month some of Young Thug’s lyrics will be conditionally admitted as evidence. In 2022, Fulton County prosecutors included lyrics from the rapper, referencing drugs and violence, as evidence of an “overt act in furtherance of a (gang) conspiracy.”

Jury selection lasted longer than any other trial in Georgia history and was repeatedly plagued by arrests, charges, and disruptions. Georgia’s previous longest jury selection and its longest trial both came in the Atlanta Public Schools teacher scandal of 2014-15.

The witness list in Young Thug’s trial includes some prominent musicians and executives in the entertainment industry.

The rapper known as Killer Mike - real name Michael Render - and Corey Jackson, a.k.a. Lil C-Note and a Young Thug protégé, are on the list, as is Atlanta City Councilman Antonio Lewis. Rapper Brian “Birdman” Williams is also on the list.

Glanville, who has served on the court since 2005 and is also the chief judge of the Atlanta Judicial Circuit, served on the magistrate court of Fulton County from 1995 to 2004. He earned a bachelor’s degree in history from the University of Georgia in 1984 and a juris doctor, also from UGA, in 1987. He earned a master’s in strategic studies at the U.S. Army War College in 2008.

