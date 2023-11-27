3-Degree Guarantee
Water outage impacting several homes, businesses in Alpharetta

Stock photo of a water faucet
Stock photo of a water faucet(WRDW)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 10:44 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ALPHARETTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A water outage is impacting several businesses and residents Monday morning in Alpharetta.

The impacted area runs along Marietta Street between Old Milton Parkway and Marjean Way. Officials say the outage is impacting 50 customers in the Wilshire Glen Subdivision.

Public Water Resource says a pipe leak is believed to be the cause of the outage, which has shut down one lane of traffic on Marietta Street.

Repairs are expected to be completed Monday by 1 p.m.

