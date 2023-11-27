Woman who woke up after nearly 5 years in coma defies the odds

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU/Gray News) - Jennifer Flewellen of Niles, Michigan, was in a car crash in September 2017 that left her in a seemingly irreversible coma.

Nearly five years later, though, she woke up, allowing her to attend her son Julian’s senior night football game in late October.

Flewellen has been at Memorial Hospital for the last few weeks, recovering from a successful surgery, and while she’s been there, she’s gotten some life-changing news because of TV viewers and readers.

Last month at the football game, her mom Peggy Means said they were throwing a Hail Mary to get Jenn into Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital in Grand Rapids, Michigan, known as one of the best in the country. Started in 1891, Mary Free Bed has a celebrated history of helping people by offering affordable health care.

“She was accepted to go to Mary Free Bed,” Means said. “Tomorrow at 10 o’clock (a.m.), we’ll be leaving to get here there.”

While Flewellen has been awake from her coma since August 2022, her mom said she wasn’t ready for intense physical therapy right away.

“She couldn’t get therapy back then because she wasn’t ready for it. I knew it was three hours a day, so I said, ‘We’re not going to try it too soon because you’ve got to be ready for it,’ but she’s ready now,” Means said.

Over the last five years, doctors didn’t think she’d wake up, and if she did, she would never be able to walk or speak.

Her best friend said she was terrified.

“I’ll share something with you that I’ve never even shared with Peggy. In my office, which is just to the left of me here, I have cards for Peggy, for each of the boys, for her brother, that I bought to give them at what I expected to be her funeral,” said Sara Macon, a lifelong friend of Flewellen.

The recovery has turned into one miracle at a time. Flewellen will have four hours of therapy daily, including an hour of speech therapy, to get her back to the Jenn her mom knows.

“Any accomplishment, I mean, to be able to sit up on her own, you know, small things that we all take for granted,” Means said. “And her speech; they’ll help with her speech. It’s frustrating for her, and it would be for all of us; you want to be able to interact with people. So the ultimate goal is to walk, with so many more goals in between.”

All this was made possible by those who call Michiana home. Means got a call from Mary Free Bed, telling her how many community members saw Flewellen’s story and cared.

“The publicity helped. You know, people reached out and became more aware of her and what a miracle I already knew she was, but to share it with other people and to know miracles do come true; I mean, they really do,” Means said.

Means said that the worst day of her life was the day her daughter was in the car accident. She said her best day since it is when she got the call from Mary Free Bed.

“Are you going to do therapy and work hard?” Means asked. “You’re getting stronger, aren’t you?”

“Yeah,” Flewellen responded.

“What do you want to tell everyone that helped you get here?” Means asked.

“Thank you,” Flewellen said.

Means, Macon and another friend will be at Flewellen’s side at Mary Free Bed, helping her down this road to recovery.

Copyright 2023 WNDU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.