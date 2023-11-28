3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

18-wheeler hauling chickens overturns, closes interstate as birds escape

An 18-wheeler was carrying the chickens in cages when it overturned. (SOURCE: WVUE)
By FOX 8 Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 1:51 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PEARL RIVER, La. (WVUE/Gray News) - An accident on an interstate highway in Louisiana Tuesday morning caused a closure after chickens were spilled onto the roadway.

An 18-wheeler was carrying the chickens in cages on I-59 when it overturned.

An 18-wheeler carrying chickens overturned, spilling the birds on the highway.
An 18-wheeler carrying chickens overturned, spilling the birds on the highway.(WVUE, CNN)

First responders said one person was injured in the crash and dozens of chickens were let loose on the highway.

The interstate was eventually reopened, however, a few chickens can still be seen roaming the area.

Copyright 2023 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter died Nov. 19, 2023, in Plains, Georgia.
Services and ceremonies honoring Rosalynn Carter | Here’s how you can watch
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
El presidente Joe Biden y la primera dama Jill Biden en la Base de la Fuerza Aérea Andrews en...
President Joe Biden in Atlanta for Rosalynn Carter’s service will impact traffic | What to know
The Coweta County Sheriff's Office is asking anyone who can identify the suspects accused of...
Sheriff’s office looking to identify Coweta County shoplifting suspects
Former and current U.S. Secret Service agents carry the casket of former first lady Rosalynn...
1st day of memorial events honor former First Lady Rosalynn Carter in Plains, Atlanta

Latest News

Dream trip for 2024
Switzerland
The decomposing body of a man who was reported missing earlier this month was found inside the...
Body of missing man found decomposing in vents at community college
Rosalynn Carter tribute service
WATCH LIVE: Jimmy Carter, former presidents, first ladies mourn, celebrate Rosalynn Carter in Atlanta
Several members of the Goldstein-Almog family, including three children, were among those...
Israel says 12 more hostages have been freed by Hamas and have arrived in Egypt