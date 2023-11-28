2 men arrested in separate weekend crashes in Habersham County, deputies say

HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two men were arrested over the weekend in Habersham County for causing two separate crashes, according to the Habersham County Sheriff’s Office.

Israel Valentine Ramirez seriously injured two people, including himself, during a single-car wreck Saturday night. According to police, Ramirez crashed at Cannon Bridge Road and Old Cleveland Road outside Cornelia just after 7:45 p.m. He injured himself and another passenger in his car. Both were taken to to Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville.

A third person was uninjured.

Ramirez has been charged with serious injury by vehicle, driving under the influence, reckless driving, possession of open alcohol container, too fast for conditions, failure to maintain lane and a seatbelt violation.

According to police, John Taylor caused a single-car wreck near North Georgia Technical College Sunday afternoon. Police said Taylor overturned his Jeep Cherokee while driving on Georgia 197 just before 4:30 p.m.

He has been charged with driving under the influence, reckless driving, failure to maintain lane, too fast for conditions and a seatbelt violation.

