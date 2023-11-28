2 people shot in southwest Atlanta, police say
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two men are recovering after being shot in southwest Atlanta, according to Atlanta police.
Police said they responded to 35 Oak Dr. SW just after 3 p.m. Monday and found two men with gunshot wounds. Police believe the two men, aged 48 and 65, were shot during a “physical dispute.”
The 65-year-old was in critical condition, according to police.
Police believe multiple people ran away before police arrived.
