50 Georgia colleges, universities waive application fees through Nov. 30

A sign in Tech Square in Midtown Atlanta.
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 10:26 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - November may be winding down, but there’s still time to send college applications.

50 Georgia colleges and universities are waiving their applications through Nov. 30 as part of Apply to College Month. The event is the result of a partnership between the Georgia Student Finance Commission, University System of Georgia (USG), the Technical College System of Georgia (TCSG), private institutions and Georgia Military College.

Many institutions are automatically waving the fee, while other require a code or certain answers on the Common App. There’s no limit to the number of colleges and universities you can apply to while fees are waived.

“Initiatives like this and the GEORGIA MATCH direct admissions program are just some of the innovative steps our state is taking to unlock opportunities for the next generation of hardworking Georgians,” said. Gov. Brian Kemp.

The full list of colleges and universities can be found here.

