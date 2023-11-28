3-Degree Guarantee
91-year-old Georgia man encouraging others to get outside, start counting their steps and push their limits

Robert White, an Army veteran who just celebrated his 91st birthday, works hard to get in more than 15,000 steps a day.
By Sawyer Buccy
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 5:48 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - If you’re making excuses about getting your steps in today, we have a story that might give you some inspiration.

A 91-year-old Georgia man works hard to get in more than 15,000 steps a day. He is encouraging others to get outside and push their limits.

Staff members at the Dunwoody Place assisted living facility in Atlanta know Robert White by the sight of his walker wheels on the carpet every day.

“I walk around the building quite a bit but not nearly as much as he does. I don’t know how he does it, he just keeps going and going!” said Pamela Ebehart with Dunwoody Place.

White loves to walk and track his steps.

“I start walking at 7 o’clock in the morning and I will have 4,000 before I eat breakfast, then I eat breakfast and I walk some more,” he said.

His phone tells him he’s walked over 30 million steps since he started taking walking seriously.

“I think that is a pretty big number. Just like my age is a pretty big number,” said White, laughing.

He walks for himself, enjoying watching his step count rise. Right now, he is focused on hitting 40 million steps.

“He is known for being the mailman for people who don’t come out of their room. He is also known for checking on people if they are sick,” said Ebehart. “He doesn’t mind taking meals to people.”

The Army veteran just celebrated his 91st birthday, but age to him plays no part in what he is capable of.

“You need to try anyways and see what you can do. If you say you can’t, you won’t. You have to start somewhere,” White said.

