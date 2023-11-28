Case of Cobb County man convicted of killing mother goes before US Supreme Court

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First/Gray DC) - The U.S. Supreme Court heard arguments Tuesday in the case of a Cobb County man convicted of stabbing his mother to death in 2012.

The case centers on the double jeopardy clause of the Fifth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which protects criminal defendants from being prosecuted again for a crime after they were acquitted.

In 2017, Damian McElrath was prosecuted on three charges – felony murder, malice murder and aggravated assault – in the July 2012 killing of his adoptive mother, Diane McElrath.

McElrath stabbed her more than 50 times, according to court documents Georgia prosecutors filed with the U.S. Supreme Court.

The court documents state McElrath didn’t dispute that he stabbed his mother, and “reported himself to the police and insisted that killing his mother was the ‘right’ thing to do because he believed she had been poisoning his drinks.”

The evidence presented at the trial “indicated that McElrath suffered from a schizoaffective mental disorder,” according to the documents.

The jury delivered a split verdict. It found McElrath not guilty by reason of insanity on the malice murder charge, and guilty but mentally ill on the two other charges.

The guilty but mentally ill verdicts meant McElrath was “therefore sane” on the counts, according to Georgia prosecutors’ court filing.

McElrath’s attorneys appealed the case to the Georgia Supreme Court, arguing the verdicts should be reversed or vacated because they were irreconcilable, since the jury found that McElrath was both sane and insane.

In 2020, the justices agreed and vacated the verdicts, ruling they were “repugnant” under Georgia law – a term that means the verdicts were both logically and legally impossible – and saying a new trial could take place on all charges.

McElrath’s lawyers filed a motion arguing the state could not retry him on malice murder because he had been acquitted on the charge, and therefore the state would be violating the Fifth Amendment’s double jeopardy clause.

After a trial court denied the motion, McElrath again appealed to the Georgia Supreme Court, who ruled he could be prosecuted again on the charge, saying “repugnant” verdicts could be retried because they’re akin to a mistrial that occurs when a jury can’t reach a verdict.

McElrath petitioned his case to the U.S. Supreme Court in April 2023 and in June the court agreed to hear the case.

Richard Simpson, an attorney representing McElrath, concedes Georgia can retry his client on the two charges he was convicted of but not the malice murder charge on which he was acquitted.

“That is what we believe is a double jeopardy violation,” Simpson said. “Because once one jury heard all the evidence and came back not guilty, that’s the end of it as far as that charge is concerned.”

Simpson said he fears a loss for his client could lead to a life sentence and an opening for states to appeal criminal acquittals.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved. Gray DC contributed to this report.