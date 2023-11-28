3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Chick-fil-A is getting into the streaming business, job listing says

FILE PHOTO - The listing is for an entertainment producer, who would oversee the programs that...
FILE PHOTO - The listing is for an entertainment producer, who would oversee the programs that populate in the app, called the Chick-fil-A PLAY app.(m01229 / Flickr / CC BY 2.0)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 1:07 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WVLT/Gray News) - Chick-fil-A is planning to launch a streaming app full of original content, not necessarily about the brand itself, according to a job listing on the company’s website.

The listing is for an entertainment producer, who would oversee the programs that populate in the app, called the Chick-fil-A PLAY app.

Those programs could be anything from “scripted podcasts and audio adventures, original animation, reality and game shows, and other live-action scripted or non-scripted programming” that are “not necessarily about Chick-fil-A products or the Chick-fil-A brand.”

Don’t expect Chick-fil-A to drop the next “Breaking Bad”-style drama though; the company wants all content on the app to be family-friendly.

The listing says the entertainment producer will oversee programming that would “provide families a good reason to gather, fuels moments of kindness and optimism and facilitates conversation, activity and life beyond the screen.”

Chick-fil-A has not yet announced a release date for the PLAY app.

Copyright 2023 WVLT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter died Nov. 19, 2023, in Plains, Georgia.
Services and ceremonies honoring Rosalynn Carter | Here’s how you can watch
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
El presidente Joe Biden y la primera dama Jill Biden en la Base de la Fuerza Aérea Andrews en...
President Joe Biden in Atlanta for Rosalynn Carter’s service will impact traffic | What to know
The Coweta County Sheriff's Office is asking anyone who can identify the suspects accused of...
Sheriff’s office looking to identify Coweta County shoplifting suspects
Former and current U.S. Secret Service agents carry the casket of former first lady Rosalynn...
1st day of memorial events honor former First Lady Rosalynn Carter in Plains, Atlanta

Latest News

FILE - This is a generic photo of salad. A customer has filed a lawsuit against the fast...
Customer sues Chopt eatery chain over salad that she says contained a piece of manager’s finger
The Shaky Knees Music Festival has announced its 2024 lineup.
Shaky Knees Music Festival announces 2024 lineup
Dream trip for 2024
Switzerland
The decomposing body of a man who was reported missing earlier this month was found inside the...
Body of missing man found decomposing in vents at community college
Rosalynn Carter tribute service
WATCH LIVE: Jimmy Carter, former presidents, first ladies mourn, celebrate Rosalynn Carter in Atlanta