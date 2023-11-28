3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Customer sues Chopt eatery chain over salad that she says contained a piece of manager’s finger

FILE - This is a generic photo of salad. A customer has filed a lawsuit against the fast...
FILE - This is a generic photo of salad. A customer has filed a lawsuit against the fast casual chain Chopt over a salad that she says contained a piece of the manager's finger.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 2:11 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT KISCO, N.Y. (AP) — A customer has filed a lawsuit against the fast-casual chain Chopt over a salad that she says contained a piece of the manager’s finger.

The lawsuit filed Monday by Allison Cozzi of Greenwich, Connecticut, alleges that she bought a salad at a Chopt location in Mount Kisco, New York, on April 7, 2023, and realized while eating it that “she was chewing on a portion of a human finger that had been mixed in to, and made a part of, the salad.”

According to the suit, a manager at the restaurant accidentally severed a piece of her left pointer finger while chopping arugula.

The manager went to the hospital but the contaminated arugula was served to customers including Cozzi, the lawsuit says.

Westchester County health department records show that Chopt was fined $900.

Cozzi said in the lawsuit that she suffered injuries including shock, panic attacks, migraine, cognitive impairment, nausea, dizziness, and neck and shoulder pain as a result of eating the contaminated salad.

She is seeking unspecified monetary damages.

An email seeking comment was sent to Chopt Creative Salad Co., a chain with more than 70 locations across the eastern United States.

Cozzi’s attorney said Tuesday that she does not want to comment further.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter died Nov. 19, 2023, in Plains, Georgia.
Services and ceremonies honoring Rosalynn Carter | Here’s how you can watch
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
El presidente Joe Biden y la primera dama Jill Biden en la Base de la Fuerza Aérea Andrews en...
President Joe Biden in Atlanta for Rosalynn Carter’s service will impact traffic | What to know
The Coweta County Sheriff's Office is asking anyone who can identify the suspects accused of...
Sheriff’s office looking to identify Coweta County shoplifting suspects
Former and current U.S. Secret Service agents carry the casket of former first lady Rosalynn...
1st day of memorial events honor former First Lady Rosalynn Carter in Plains, Atlanta

Latest News

Jerric Gilbert was sentenced to 60 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to child...
Former Carrollton school resource officer sentenced to 60 years on child molestation charges, prosecutors say
U.S. Supreme Court
Case of Cobb County man convicted of killing mother going before US Supreme Court
FILE - Rep. George Santos, D-N.Y., speaks to reporters as he leaves the federal courthouse in...
Democratic lawmaker moves to force a vote this week on expelling Rep. George Santos from the House
The Shaky Knees Music Festival has announced its 2024 lineup.
Shaky Knees Music Festival announces 2024 lineup
The casket of former first lady Rosalynn Carter, arrives inside Glenn Memorial Church,...
LIVE COVERAGE: Jimmy Carter, former presidents, first ladies mourn, celebrate Rosalynn Carter in Atlanta