Driver seriously injured after losing control of vehicle on Cobb County road

MARIETTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A driver was badly injured after a crash in Cobb County Tuesday morning.

The Cobb County Police Department says the single-vehicle, serious injury crash happened Tuesday morning at 6:45 a.m. on Canton Road at its intersection with Jamerson Road in Marietta.

Preliminary findings indicate that a white Toyota Rav4 was heading south on Canton Road when it unexpectedly left the roadway and struck a mailbox. After re-entering the roadway, it continued across lanes, struck the curb near Jamerson Road, and hit various things before colliding with a raised maintenance hole. Upon hitting the maintenance hole, the Toyota became briefly airborne and when it landed, it hit a fire hydrant and a traffic signal pole, where it came to a stop, according to CCPD’s report.

Police say the driver was transported to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

This crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cobb County Police Department S.T.E.P. Unit at 770-499-3987.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.