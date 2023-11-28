FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Coldest morning in 252 days on tap for Wednesday

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A breezy northwest wind will help usher in colder air overnight. By early morning, winds are expected to relax which will allow for temperatures to cool into the 20s overnight. The current forecast for the start of the morning is 29° at Hartsfield Jackson -- which will make it the coldest morning since March 20th.

Despite the cold, we’ll see plenty of sunshine through the afternoon, which will allow for temperatures to recover into the 50s. Thursday trends milder, but we will see a few more clouds around.

FIRST ALERT for rain this weekend

Temperatures will warm up this weekend with highs back in the 60s, but it will also be wet. A slow-moving weather system will give north Georgia a good chance of heavy rain and storms Friday, Saturday and Sunday. There are First Alerts for all three days. Some areas could see several inches of rain throughout the weekend.

After our weekend rain, we’ll start to dry out by Monday afternoon, with cooler temperatures returning by the middle of the week.

Widespread rain likely heading into the weekend. (Atlanta News First)

