3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Coldest morning in 252 days on tap for Wednesday

Atlanta News First at 3 p.m. - VOD
By Patrick Pete
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 4:56 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A breezy northwest wind will help usher in colder air overnight. By early morning, winds are expected to relax which will allow for temperatures to cool into the 20s overnight. The current forecast for the start of the morning is 29° at Hartsfield Jackson -- which will make it the coldest morning since March 20th.

Despite the cold, we’ll see plenty of sunshine through the afternoon, which will allow for temperatures to recover into the 50s. Thursday trends milder, but we will see a few more clouds around.

FIRST ALERT for rain this weekend

Temperatures will warm up this weekend with highs back in the 60s, but it will also be wet. A slow-moving weather system will give north Georgia a good chance of heavy rain and storms Friday, Saturday and Sunday. There are First Alerts for all three days. Some areas could see several inches of rain throughout the weekend.

After our weekend rain, we’ll start to dry out by Monday afternoon, with cooler temperatures returning by the middle of the week.

Widespread rain likely heading into the weekend.
Widespread rain likely heading into the weekend.(Atlanta News First)

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter died Nov. 19, 2023, in Plains, Georgia.
Services and ceremonies honoring Rosalynn Carter | Here’s how you can watch
El presidente Joe Biden y la primera dama Jill Biden en la Base de la Fuerza Aérea Andrews en...
President Joe Biden in Atlanta for Rosalynn Carter’s service will impact traffic | What to know
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
The Coweta County Sheriff's Office is asking anyone who can identify the suspects accused of...
Sheriff’s office looking to identify Coweta County shoplifting suspects
Former and current U.S. Secret Service agents carry the casket of former first lady Rosalynn...
1st day of memorial events honor former First Lady Rosalynn Carter in Plains, Atlanta

Latest News

Widespread 1 to 2 inches likely
First Alert | Morning temperatures in the 20s tomorrow
Frigid night ahead with temperatures bottoming out in the mid 20s tomorrow morning!
First Alert Forecast: Chilly Day Today and the Coldest Night Since March Tonight
Mostly sunny, 50s today in metro Atlanta
Mostly sunny, 50s today in metro Atlanta
First Alert Forecast - Fred Campagna
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cold and dry midweek; Rain returns late-week