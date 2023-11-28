3-Degree Guarantee
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunny, cold today in metro Atlanta

By Rodney Harris
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 4:56 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Expect mostly sunny skies in metro Atlanta today with cold high temperatures in the low 50s.

Tuesday’s summary

High - 50°

Normal high - 60°

Chance of rain - 0%

Cold week

Temperatures will remain cold through Thursday with lows in the upper 20s to low 30s and highs only in the 50s. Wednesday morning will be the coldest overall morning with the 20s in all of metro Atlanta.

Despite the cold, we’ll see plenty of sunshine through Thursday.

FIRST ALERT for rain this weekend

Temperatures will warm up this weekend with highs back in the 60s, but it will also be wet. A slow-moving weather system will give north Georgia a good chance of rain Friday, Saturday and Sunday, which are all First Alerts.

After our weekend rain, we’ll start to dry out by Monday afternoon.

