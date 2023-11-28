3-Degree Guarantee
Former Carrollton school resource officer sentenced to 60 years on child molestation charges, prosecutors say

Jerric Gilbert was sentenced to 60 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to child molestation charges, according to prosecutors.(MGN Online / Mitchell Haindfield / CC BY 2.0)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 3:43 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CARROLLTON, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A former Carrollton school resource officer was sentenced to 60 years in prison after pleading guilty to molesting an 11-year-old girl in the basement of his home, according to the Coweta District Attorney’s Office.

Jerric Gilbert pleaded guilty Monday to two counts of child molestation, enticing a child for indecent purposes and violation of oath by a public officer.

On top of the 60-year sentence, the judge sentenced him to 15 years of probation.

Prosecutors said on April 21, 2022, a 7-year-old student at a Carrollton city elementary school told one of her teachers that Gilbert, then a Carrollton Police Department officer and the school’s resource officer, “made her sister do something ‘nasty.’”

The girl said she and her 11-year-old sister were no longer allowed to go to Gilbert’s home, where they had previously gone to get their hair done.

The teacher told the school principal, who immediately contacted Carrollton police and the girls’ parents.

According to prosecutors, the 11-year-old victim told the principal she and her sister were at Gilbert’s home when he took her into the basement to look at shoes.

When she was alone with Gilbert in the basement, “he turned off the lights, pulled down his pants, and placed her hands on his genitals,” the district attorney’s office said.

Gilbert was immediately placed on administrative leave and was fired from the police department the next day.

The department asked the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to look into the allegations. A GBI investigator interviewed the girl, who told the investigator that Gilbert molested her in his basement, according to the DA’s office.

Prosecutors said the GBI then interviewed Gilbert, who admitted he brought the girl to his basement and molested her.

Gilbert was arrested and charged with child molestation and violation of oath of office.

“The District Attorney’s Office is grateful to the numerous members of the Carrollton Police Department who attended the plea to stand with the victim, to stand with the State, and to stand with the community against their former coworker,” the Coweta District Attorney’s Office said in a statement. “The District Attorney’s Office will do everything in its lawful power to protect child victims from sexual predators, regardless of their background.”

