Georgia Senate Republicans propose map with 2 new Black-majority districts

Georgia Capitol
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Senate Republicans are proposing a new map that would create two new Black-majority districts in the General Assembly’s upper chamber.

The new map comes after a federal judge said current congressional, state Senate and state House maps illegally dilute Black votes.

But Republicans would probably keep their 33-23 edge in the state Senate under their proposal. That’s because Republicans would eliminate two white-majority districts currently represented by Democratic state Sens. Jason Esteves and Elena Parent, both of Atlanta.

A special session on redrawing state legislative and congressional districts will begin Wednesday. No House and congressional plans have yet been released.

