3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Handwritten license plate on stolen car leads to woman’s arrest, police say

The Benicia Police Department says an officer was patrolling when he saw “this beautifully...
By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 6:00 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BENICIA, Calif. (Gray News) - Police in California say a woman driving an allegedly stolen car was arrested after her handwritten license plate caught an officer’s attention.

The Benicia Police Department says an officer was patrolling about 1 a.m. Friday when he saw “this beautifully handwritten license plate.” A check showed the car had been reported stolen out of Alameda.

“Just FYI this is NOT a way to get one over on us,” the department wrote in a Facebook post. “Pro tip: At least make the ‘registration’ current.”

Police say the car’s driver, 38-year-old Angel Bolton, was arrested and booked without incident. She faces charges of possessing a stolen vehicle and possessing unlawful paraphernalia.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter died Nov. 19, 2023, in Plains, Georgia.
Services and ceremonies honoring Rosalynn Carter | Here’s how you can watch
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
The Coweta County Sheriff's Office is asking anyone who can identify the suspects accused of...
Sheriff’s office looking to identify Coweta County shoplifting suspects
Former and current U.S. Secret Service agents carry the casket of former first lady Rosalynn...
1st day of memorial events honor former First Lady Rosalynn Carter in Plains, Atlanta
A shooting at the Circle K gas station on Candler Road at Kelly Lake.
Suspect in custody after deadly shooting at DeKalb County gas station, police say

Latest News

Authorities recovered the body of an 11-year-old girl from the debris of a landslide in...
11-year-old girl confirmed as 4th victim of Alaska landslide
Palestinians look for survivors after an Israeli strike on the Gaza Strip in Rafah on...
US tells Israel any ground campaign in southern Gaza must limit further civilian displacement
Mostly sunny, 50s today in metro Atlanta
Mostly sunny, 50s today in metro Atlanta
Scotch and Stogie
Family cuts Thanksgiving London trip short after dogsitter shot at and dogs stolen