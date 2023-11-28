Henry County Schools superintendent gives update after cyberattack

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It will still take several weeks to fully restore the Henry County Schools’ network after a cyberattack interrupted the district’s connection.

Superintendent Mary Elizabeth Davis told Atlanta News First schools will start to see more progress this week as the investigation into the attack continues.

“We will do a systemwide password change that will roll out in phases,” Davis said. “We hope to begin that before the end of this week and then we will slowly and methodically reintroduce one application and one service at a time over the next several weeks.”

According to Davis, the cyberattack, which cut connection to the network the entire week leading into Thanksgiving, didn’t impact the student information system, human resources or email for the district.

Davis said she assures parents they are using methods to make sure they’re able to communicate and stay up to date with teachers.

“We’ve really had to lean on hotspots and deploy hotspots to our front offices in order to maintain our check-in and check-out safely,” she said. “And a second round of hotspots are now being deployed so teachers can access a central location, like the media center, in order to get routinely engaged in email and access lesson planning.”

There is an ongoing criminal investigation into the cyberattack.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.