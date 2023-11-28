Here we go again: Lawmakers in Atlanta will redo Georgia voting maps

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - State lawmakers are convening Wednesday in Atlanta to once again draw new congressional and legislative maps, repeating a process they undertook just two years ago.

Maps were redrawn in 2021 in accordance with new - but pandemic delayed - U.S. Census numbers. Now, they’re repeating the process again thanks to an October ruling from U.S. District Court Judge Steven Jones that found the 2021 maps unconstitutional.

Jones ruled the maps violated the Voting Rights Act of 1965, and now thousands of metro Atlanta and Georgia voters will be drawn into new and different congressional and legislative districts before the 2024 election.

On Monday, the state Senate released its proposed new maps. New House and congressional maps have not yet been released.

Lawmakers will convene at 10 a.m. Wednesday and public hearings on the proposed maps begin at 1 p.m.

The maps were drawn as the result of the 2020 U.S. Census; lawmakers are required by law to adopt new maps to reflect new population data. State lawmakers spent several harried weeks at the state capitol drawing the new maps, which were adopted along straight party lines.

Jones has ordered lawmakers to draw two new Black-majority districts in the state Senate and five new Black-majority districts in the state House.

Much of the controversy over the 2021-drawn maps centered around metro Atlanta’s 6th congressional district, which was then held by U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath, a Democrat.

The 6th district, which has existed since 1845, has historically included many of metro Atlanta’s northern suburbs, such as those in Forsyth, Dawson and eastern Cobb and northern Fulton counties. It’s also been a traditionally Republican stronghold, with GOP luminaries such as Newt Gingrich, Johnny Isakson and Tom Price holding the seat.

But in 2017, Price resigned to accept a position in then-President Donald Trump’s cabinet, and the resulting special election between Republican Karen Handel and Democrat Jon Ossoff became the most expensive such Congressional race in U.S. history.

One year later, however, Democrat Lucy McBath upset Handel in the general election, flipped the seat to blue.

When time came to redraw the maps two years ago, Republicans redrew McBath into the same district held by Democrat Carolyn Bourdeaux in the neighboring 7th district. That forced Bourdeaux and McBath to run against each other, a race in which McBath prevailed.

As a result, the 6th district became an open seat, eventually won by Republican Rich McCormick. The 6th was redrawn to add more white voters by extending it north through all of Forsyth and Dawson counties and eastern Cherokee County. As a result, the 6th District’s white voting-age population increased to 66.63%.

Georgia’s U.S. House delegation currently consists of eight Republicans and six Democrats.

