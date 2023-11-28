3-Degree Guarantee
Here’s how you can get involved on GivingTuesday

Today is a time to put the holiday shopping aside and think about the causes that are important to you.
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 8:54 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Today is a time to put the holiday shopping aside and think about the causes that are important to you.

GivingTuesday was created in 2012 as a simple idea: a day that encourages people to do good.

There are lots of ways you can show support for others on GivingTuesday. There are plenty of organizations in metro Atlanta alone that can use your support. There are also lots of causes nationally and internationally.

The American Red Cross is hoping people will give blood for GivingTuesday. The group has seen more donations since it declared a national blood shortage in September. But it still needs 10,000 more units a week to meet demand.

The Red Cross says giving blood is an easy way to give back, especially during the holiday season.

“Schools are closed, families are on vacation, people are attending functions and festive parties and not really thinking about going out to their local blood drive. But there are still patients in the hospital that need blood to survive,” said Ashley Henyan, American Red Cross Spokesperson.

“Helping people is a timeless thing. I look forward to it, to tell you the truth,” said Marc Lippman, a blood donor.

The Red Cross says you can sign up online to donate blood. The entire process takes 45 minutes to an hour, and you get a post-donation snack.

There are so many different ways to show generosity on GivingTuesday, like paying it forward, donating money, donating food, volunteering your time, helping a neighbor, giving kindness, giving your talents and skills, giving your voice, giving to our earth, giving blood, helping animals, adopt a family - the list goes on.

To find out more about the GivingTuesday movement and how you can get involved in your community, click here.

