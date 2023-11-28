Home destroyed, 4 dogs rescued in Habersham County fire, deputies say

BALDWIN, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A homeowner was injured during a fire Monday afternoon, according to the Habersham County Sheriff’s Office.

According to deputies, a fire was reported at the home on Mallard Pond Circle just after 4:30 p.m. The fire was out by 8 p.m.

One of the homeowners was reportedly injured and four dogs were rescued.

The homeowner was taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center.

Baldwin Assistant Fire Chief Shaun Benfield described the home as “pretty much a total loss.”

The fire is still under investigation.

