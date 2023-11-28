3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Home destroyed, 4 dogs rescued in Habersham County fire, deputies say

Aftermath of a fire in Habersham County.
By Ellie Parker
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 9:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BALDWIN, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A homeowner was injured during a fire Monday afternoon, according to the Habersham County Sheriff’s Office.

According to deputies, a fire was reported at the home on Mallard Pond Circle just after 4:30 p.m. The fire was out by 8 p.m.

One of the homeowners was reportedly injured and four dogs were rescued.

The homeowner was taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center.

Baldwin Assistant Fire Chief Shaun Benfield described the home as “pretty much a total loss.”

The fire is still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Georgia and Georgia Tech fan successfully avoid strangler each other before the two teams...
Embracing a world of ‘Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate’
Unicoi State Park & Lodge
Popular state park and lodge in north Georgia closes due to no water
Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter died Nov. 19, 2023, in Plains, Georgia.
Services and ceremonies honoring Rosalynn Carter | Here’s how you can watch
A shooting at the Circle K gas station on Candler Road at Kelly Lake.
Suspect in custody after deadly shooting at DeKalb County gas station, police say
She volunteers her time to try to save animals on the county shelters euthanize list.
Dogs at Clayton County animal shelter urgently need adoption

Latest News

People from all walks of life talked about their connections to the former First Lady.
Mourners remember former First Lady Rosalynn Carter
Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter lied in repose at the Carter Center Monday.
Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter lies in repose
A sign in Tech Square in Midtown Atlanta.
50 Georgia colleges, universities waive application fees through Nov. 30
John Taylor (left) and Israel Ramirez (right)
2 men arrested in separate weekend crashes in Habersham County, deputies say