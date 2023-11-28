3-Degree Guarantee
John Eastman wants a speedier trial than Donald Trump

Trump facing 91 felony counts in Washington, New York, Florida and Georgia.
By Tim Darnell
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 10:42 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - John Eastman, one of 19 co-defendants charged in Donald Trump’s alleged attempts to overturn Georgia’s 2020 presidential election, wants to move his trial ahead of the former president’s.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is seeking to try Trump on numerous organized crime-related charges beginning August 5, 2024, with a final plea date of June 21, 2024.

Eastman’s motion said the June 21 date is “both arbitrary and capricious. The ‘final plea date’ should be established earlier in 2024 so that defendants who do not have lifetime United States Secret Service protection and who are not running for election to an office can exercise and have their right to a jury trial completed within 2024.”

Earlier this month, Willis requested the August 2024 trial date for Trump which, her filing said, “balances potential delays from Defendant Trump’s other criminal trials in sister sovereigns and the other Defendants’ constitutional speedy trial rights.

“Currently, Defendant Trump is set for trial in the District of Columbia on March 4, 2024, and the Southern District of Florida on May 20, 2024. A start date of August 5, 2024, is therefore unlikely to be subject to delay or interference from these other trials.”

Trump is facing 91 felony counts in four criminal cases in Washington, New York, Florida and Georgia and could potentially be looking at years in prison if convicted.

Eastman, one of Trump’s lawyers and a former dean of Chapman University’s law school in Southern California, was deeply involved in some of his efforts to remain in power after the 2020 election. He wrote a memo arguing that Trump could remain in power if then-Vice President Mike Pence overturned the results of the electoral certification during a joint session of Congress.

That plan included putting in place a slate of “alternate” electors in seven battleground states, including Georgia, who would falsely certify that Trump had won their states.

