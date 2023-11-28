Man accused of groping woman in Duluth Walmart, police say

DULUTH, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man accused of groping a woman at a Walmart in Duluth was arrested, according to police.

Duluth police say they arrested Eric Mitchell at the Walmart on Pleasant Hill Road. A woman accused him of groping her rear while in the store, police said.

Police said when they arrived, he was still inside the Walmart hiding merchandise in a backpack before he tried to leave.

Hill is charged with sexual battery and shoplifting.

