3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Man accused of groping woman in Duluth Walmart, police say

Duluth police say they arrested Eric Mitchell at the Walmart on Pleasant Hill Road.
Duluth police say they arrested Eric Mitchell at the Walmart on Pleasant Hill Road.(kktv)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 5:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man accused of groping a woman at a Walmart in Duluth was arrested, according to police.

Duluth police say they arrested Eric Mitchell at the Walmart on Pleasant Hill Road. A woman accused him of groping her rear while in the store, police said.

Police said when they arrived, he was still inside the Walmart hiding merchandise in a backpack before he tried to leave.

Hill is charged with sexual battery and shoplifting.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter died Nov. 19, 2023, in Plains, Georgia.
Services and ceremonies honoring Rosalynn Carter | Here’s how you can watch
El presidente Joe Biden y la primera dama Jill Biden en la Base de la Fuerza Aérea Andrews en...
President Joe Biden in Atlanta for Rosalynn Carter’s service will impact traffic | What to know
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
The Coweta County Sheriff's Office is asking anyone who can identify the suspects accused of...
Sheriff’s office looking to identify Coweta County shoplifting suspects
Former and current U.S. Secret Service agents carry the casket of former first lady Rosalynn...
1st day of memorial events honor former First Lady Rosalynn Carter in Plains, Atlanta

Latest News

Headliners include Foo Fighters, Noah Kahan and Weezer.
Shaky Knees 2024 festival lineup announced
Students say the university hasn't given a timeline of when repairs will be completed.
Students raise concerns on conditions inside GSU dorm after fire
Henry County Schools superintendent updates on the cyberattack.
Henry County Schools superintendent gives update after cyberattack
Rosalynn Carter was a trailblazing First Lady who took a front seat in her husband's...
Remembering Rosalynn Carter: A tribute to a trailblazing first lady
Thomas Bouhan was arrested in Forsyth County and transferred a week later to the Troup County...
Veterans Roofing owner arrested finds new roof overhead at Troup County Jail