Pedestrian seriously injured after being hit by a car in Cobb County

By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 10:11 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
POWDER SPRINGS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A pedestrian was seriously injured after they were hit by a car Monday afternoon in Cobb County.

The Cobb County Police Department says it happened at 12:42 p.m. on Forest Hill Road at its intersection with Buck Road in Powder Springs.

Preliminary findings indicate that a Toyota Corolla was traveling south on Forest Hill Road, approaching Buck Road when a pedestrian attempted to cross Forest Hill Road outside a marked crosswalk and was hit by the Corolla, according to Cobb police.

Police say the pedestrian was transported to Kennestone Hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the car was not injured.

This incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cobb County Police Department S.T.E.P. Unit at 770-499-3987.

