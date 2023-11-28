Remembering Rosalynn Carter: A tribute to a trailblazing first lady

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - In a ceremony filled with tears, praise, anecdotes and laughs, Rosalynn Carter was memorialized Tuesday inside the walls of Glenn Memorial United Methodist Church on the campus of Emory University.

Some of the world’s most important leaders flocked to Atlanta to honor the late first lady and activist. Every single living former first lady was in attendance along with President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, former President Bill Clinton, and Georgia senators Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff.

Even her husband, former President Jimmy Carter — wheelchair bound and legs draped in a blanket — sat front row at his beloved wife’s services.

It was a sendoff for the Georgia native, who boomeranged from the small South Georgia town of Plains, to the Georgia governor’s mansion and the White House, and back again.

Alongside her husband of 77 years, the Carters lost no steam in their post-presidential years, going on to achieve monumental feats of human rights advocacy.

Rosalynn Carter was an active participant alongside her husband in the founding of the Carter Center, their work with Habitat for Humanity, and as a staunch advocate for mental health reform and aide to caregivers, chiefly through her namesake Rosalynn Carter Institute for Caregivers.

As a first lady, she refused to take a back seat as a figurehead, as longtime friend and journalist Judy Woodruff put it in her moving eulogy.

“What we witnessed was a first lady who saw her role as going well beyond the essential warm and welcoming host,” said Woodruff.

As first lady, Rosalynn Carter was the first to hold an office in the White House. She also regularly attended cabinet meetings, taking notes and later consulting with her husband on policy issues. She also made several foreign diplomacy trips as first lady, and frequently campaigned for her husband in his runs for governor of Georgia and president.

“What a remarkable woman she was. Wife, mother, business manager, political strategist, diplomat, advocate, author,” said former aide and friend Kathryn Cade. “Yet what I remember most about her was her tireless dedication to taking care of others. Rosalynn’s compassion and empathy for those who were suffering was boundless, her passion for action even more so.”

Carter’s humanitarian efforts won her the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 1999 alongside her husband and even after that, her work continued on building homes, eradicating tropical diseases through the Carter Center, and conserving the population of Monarch butterflies. She had several gardens installed in Plains and around Georgia to serve as sanctuaries to the animals.

Throughout her life, she also remained an avid participant in her home life and family.

“She was my grandmother, first,” said grandson Jason Carter. “She was like everyone else’s grandmother in a lot of ways. Almost all of her recipes called for mayonnaise, for example. We all got cards from her on our birthday, a $20 bill in it. When I was 45, $20 bill.”

The services held at Emory University represent another chapter in the long history between the university and the Carter Center. The Center worked closely with Emory during its founding and ever since.

On Wednesday, Rosalynn Carter will be buried in her hometown of Plains, where friends and family will hold a small funeral at Maranatha Baptist Church before she is buried at the family residence just a half mile away — the same house she and Jimmy Carter built in 1961 and lived nearly their entire lives.

