Rosalynn Carter tribute service to cause transportation delays for some DeKalb County schools

By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 7:47 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Transportation delays for four DeKalb County Schools are expected Tuesday as several notable political figures will be in metro Atlanta for a tribute service for former First Lady Rosalynn Carter, according to the DeKalb County School District.

The following schools will be impacted by the tribute service:

  • Druid Hills High School
    • Bus routes will be severely impacted and car riders will face difficulties due to detours
  • Druid Hills Middle School
    • Bus routes will be severely impacted and several streets usually used for school access will be closed
  • Briar Vista Elementary and Fernbank Elementary Schools
    • Bus pick-ups may be heavily impacted and there may be significant delays in student drop-offs

The tribute service will be Glenn Memorial United Methodist Church at Emory University. Former President Jimmy Carter, President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, among several others are expected to attend the tribute service.

There will be enhanced security and several road closures around the university, the school district said in a release. Road closures will begin around 4 a.m. and last until 4 p.m., the release states.

Services and ceremonies honoring Rosalynn Carter, Here’s how you can watch
President Joe Biden in Atlanta for Rosalynn Carter’s service will impact traffic

The service, which is invite-only, will begin at 1 p.m.

