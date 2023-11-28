Shaky Knees Music Festival announces 2024 lineup
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Music fans, get ready! The 11th annual Shaky Knees Music Festival returns in May with a lineup filled with good, fun rock-n-roll.
The festival announced Tuesday that the Foo Fighters, Arcade Fire, Weezer and Billy Idol are among the acts set to perform at Central Park in Atlanta.
Ticket presales will begin at 10 a.m. Thursday, and a “general on-sale will follow if tickets remain,” organizers said.
2024 Shaky Knees Lineup:
Friday, May 3
- Noah Kahan
- Arcade Fire
- Young the Giant
- Interpol
- The Revivalists
- Yves Tumor
- Metric
- All Them Witches
- Switchfoot
- Del Water Gap
- Pond
- Psychedelic Porn Crumpets
- Ax and the Hatchetmen
- Wine Lips
- Odie Leigh
- Kid Kapichi
- Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs
- Linka Moja
- Winona Fighter
- Mali Velasquez
Saturday, May 4
- Weezer
- Queens of the Stone Age
- The Offspring
- Girl in Red
- Miike Snow
- Royal Blood
- Sunny Day Real Estate
- Palace
- Holly Humberstone
- Chicano Batman
- Microwave
- Dexter and the Moonrocks
- Quarters of Change
- Dead Poet Society
- Friday Pilots Club
- Lido Pimienta
- Blondshell
- Bad Nerves
- Tigercub
- Pool Kids
- Grace Cummings
- Been Stellar
- The Inspector Cluzo
Sunday, May 5
- Foo Fighters
- Billy Idol
- Portugal. the Man
- Men I Trust
- Dinosaur Jr.
- Waxahatchee
- Matt and Kim
- The Struts
- Kevin Morby
- Christone “Kingfish” Ingram
- Loveless
- Royel Otis
- Nova Twins
- Arcy Drive
- Fazerdaze
- Benches
- Eric Slick
- Certainly So
- Lamont Landers
