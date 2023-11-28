3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Shaky Knees Music Festival announces 2024 lineup

The Shaky Knees Music Festival has announced its 2024 lineup.
The Shaky Knees Music Festival has announced its 2024 lineup.(Rachel Aragon)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 2:09 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Music fans, get ready! The 11th annual Shaky Knees Music Festival returns in May with a lineup filled with good, fun rock-n-roll.

The festival announced Tuesday that the Foo Fighters, Arcade Fire, Weezer and Billy Idol are among the acts set to perform at Central Park in Atlanta.

Ticket presales will begin at 10 a.m. Thursday, and a “general on-sale will follow if tickets remain,” organizers said.

2024 Shaky Knees Lineup:

Friday, May 3

  • Noah Kahan
  • Arcade Fire
  • Young the Giant
  • Interpol
  • The Revivalists
  • Yves Tumor
  • Metric
  • All Them Witches
  • Switchfoot
  • Del Water Gap
  • Pond
  • Psychedelic Porn Crumpets
  • Ax and the Hatchetmen
  • Wine Lips
  • Odie Leigh
  • Kid Kapichi
  • Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs
  • Linka Moja
  • Winona Fighter
  • Mali Velasquez

Saturday, May 4

  • Weezer
  • Queens of the Stone Age
  • The Offspring
  • Girl in Red
  • Miike Snow
  • Royal Blood
  • Sunny Day Real Estate
  • Palace
  • Holly Humberstone
  • Chicano Batman
  • Microwave
  • Dexter and the Moonrocks
  • Quarters of Change
  • Dead Poet Society
  • Friday Pilots Club
  • Lido Pimienta
  • Blondshell
  • Bad Nerves
  • Tigercub
  • Pool Kids
  • Grace Cummings
  • Been Stellar
  • The Inspector Cluzo

Sunday, May 5

  • Foo Fighters
  • Billy Idol
  • Portugal. the Man
  • Men I Trust
  • Dinosaur Jr.
  • Waxahatchee
  • Matt and Kim
  • The Struts
  • Kevin Morby
  • Christone “Kingfish” Ingram
  • Loveless
  • Royel Otis
  • Nova Twins
  • Arcy Drive
  • Fazerdaze
  • Benches
  • Eric Slick
  • Certainly So
  • Lamont Landers

Visit the official Shaky Knees Music Festival website for more.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter died Nov. 19, 2023, in Plains, Georgia.
Services and ceremonies honoring Rosalynn Carter | Here’s how you can watch
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
El presidente Joe Biden y la primera dama Jill Biden en la Base de la Fuerza Aérea Andrews en...
President Joe Biden in Atlanta for Rosalynn Carter’s service will impact traffic | What to know
The Coweta County Sheriff's Office is asking anyone who can identify the suspects accused of...
Sheriff’s office looking to identify Coweta County shoplifting suspects
Former and current U.S. Secret Service agents carry the casket of former first lady Rosalynn...
1st day of memorial events honor former First Lady Rosalynn Carter in Plains, Atlanta

Latest News

Rosalynn Carter tribute service
WATCH LIVE: Jimmy Carter, former presidents, first ladies mourn, celebrate Rosalynn Carter in Atlanta
The Gwinnett County roofer is no stranger to the Atlanta News First investigative team.
Veterans Roofing owner arrested finds new roof overhead at Troup County Jail
Dream trip for 2024
Switzerland
(L-R) Young Thug, attorney Brian Steel
WATCH LIVE: Young Thug’s trial, day two | Opening statements continue