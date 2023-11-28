Shaky Knees Music Festival announces 2024 lineup

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Music fans, get ready! The 11th annual Shaky Knees Music Festival returns in May with a lineup filled with good, fun rock-n-roll.

The festival announced Tuesday that the Foo Fighters, Arcade Fire, Weezer and Billy Idol are among the acts set to perform at Central Park in Atlanta.

Ticket presales will begin at 10 a.m. Thursday, and a “general on-sale will follow if tickets remain,” organizers said.

2024 Shaky Knees Lineup:

Friday, May 3

Noah Kahan

Arcade Fire

Young the Giant

Interpol

The Revivalists

Yves Tumor

Metric

All Them Witches

Switchfoot

Del Water Gap

Pond

Psychedelic Porn Crumpets

Ax and the Hatchetmen

Wine Lips

Odie Leigh

Kid Kapichi

Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs

Linka Moja

Winona Fighter

Mali Velasquez

Saturday, May 4

Weezer

Queens of the Stone Age

The Offspring

Girl in Red

Miike Snow

Royal Blood

Sunny Day Real Estate

Palace

Holly Humberstone

Chicano Batman

Microwave

Dexter and the Moonrocks

Quarters of Change

Dead Poet Society

Friday Pilots Club

Lido Pimienta

Blondshell

Bad Nerves

Tigercub

Pool Kids

Grace Cummings

Been Stellar

The Inspector Cluzo

Sunday, May 5

Foo Fighters

Billy Idol

Portugal. the Man

Men I Trust

Dinosaur Jr.

Waxahatchee

Matt and Kim

The Struts

Kevin Morby

Christone “Kingfish” Ingram

Loveless

Royel Otis

Nova Twins

Arcy Drive

Fazerdaze

Benches

Eric Slick

Certainly So

Lamont Landers

Visit the official Shaky Knees Music Festival website for more.

SHAKY KNEES 2024 ⚡ Sign up for a presale passcode now at https://t.co/kSV1tf9VxH



Presale begins Thursday, 11/30 at 10am ET. A general on-sale will follow if tickets remain. pic.twitter.com/u0KHkYEdCM — Shaky Knees Festival (@ShakyKneesFest) November 28, 2023

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.