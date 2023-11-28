3-Degree Guarantee
Students raise concerns on conditions inside GSU dorm after fire

Students say the university hasn't given a timeline of when repairs will be completed.
By Brittany Ford
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 6:33 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Georgia State students are raising concerns on conditions at Patton Hall.

In early October, a fire tore through the fourth floor of the dorm, displacing dozens.

Video from inside shows what looks like a construction zone.

Students say there have been several issues since they moved back a few weeks after the fire.

“Probably a month now, the elevator has been broken for a month. We have to go up and down the stairs. It’s normal now at this point, “said Abdul Precha.

“The fourth floor is still out. The third floor has been out. The construction people haven’t been here two or three weeks. We don’t know what’s going on,” said Nyjarie Usher.

She said she feels it’s a safety hazard.

“I feel like the move-in was rushed,” Usher said.

She said there has been little to no communication from GSU on when repairs will be completed.

“Nothing has changed,” Usher said. “We still haven’t gotten a refund or anything and we’re not able to access the amenities that we’ve paid for. It’s very difficult.”

Students say the dining hall is out of commission, and many of them have to do laundry at the dorm across the street.

Frustrated and fed up, they held a protest last week in front of the building.

Usher said they’re demanding something be done.

“I just wish they would take more accountability, because at the end of the day we are still suffering from this fire,” she said.

Atlanta News First reached out to the university for comment and did not immediately hear back.

