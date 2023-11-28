Teenager charged in August Midtown parking garage shooting death

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A teenager was arrested in connection to a shooting death that happened at a parking garage in Midtown in late August, according to the Atlanta Police Department.

Marion’Taye Holloman was charged in connection to the deadly shooting that happened on Aug. 28.

Holloman was charged with murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a person under 18 and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. He was arrested on Nov. 25.

The shooting happened at the 725 parking deck at Spring and 3rd streets.

Police said the man killed was an innocent bystander and was killed after he saw people breaking into cars and they started shooting “indiscriminately.”

