Trump: First Amendment protects me from Georgia prosecution

Steve Sadow files Fulton County motion using Bill of Rights as defense
By Tim Darnell
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 4:35 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Former President Donald Trump is arguing the U.S. Constitution’s First Amendment should protect him from charges brought against him by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.

In a court filing on Monday, Trump’s lead Georgia attorney, Steve Sadow, said the nation’s 45th president believed the 2020 election had indeed been stolen from him; thus, his statements about election malfeasance are protected by the First Amendment.

“Here, the indictment’s recitation of supposedly ‘false’ statements and facts, undisputed solely for purposes of a First Amendment-based general demurrer/motion to dismiss, show that the prosecution of President Trump is premised on content-based core political speech and expressive conduct protected by the First Amendment,” Sadow wrote.

“This is the ordinary course in free society,” the filing said. “(’The response to the unreasoned is the rational; to the uninformed the enlightened: to the straight out lie the simple truth.’) The remedy is not a state RICO prosecution against the former President of the United States.”

Trump is facing 91 felony counts in four criminal cases in Washington, New York, Florida and Georgia and could potentially be looking at years in prison if convicted.

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally in Summerville, S.C., Monday, Sept. 25,...

Trump is charged alongside others — including former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani and former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows — with violating the state’s anti-racketeering law by scheming to illegally overturn his 2020 election loss.

The indictment, handed up in August, accuses Trump or his allies of suggesting Georgia’s Republican secretary of state, Brad Raffensperger, could find enough votes for him to win the battleground state; harassing an election worker who faced false claims of fraud; and attempting to persuade Georgia lawmakers to ignore the will of voters and appoint a new slate of Electoral College electors favorable to Trump.

