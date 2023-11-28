3-Degree Guarantee
Young Thug’s trial, day two | Defense opening statements continue

Rapper Jeffery Williams on trial in Atlanta on gang-related charges
(L-R) Young Thug, attorney Brian Steel
By Tim Darnell
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 9:02 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Opening statements from defense attorneys are expected to continue Tuesday morning in the high-profile criminal trial of acclaimed rapper Young Thug.

The trial finally got underway Monday after a juror screening process took 10 months, the longest in Georgia history. When opening statements began on Nov. 27, 2023, Young Thug’s trial also became the longest in state history, surpassing the Atlanta public schools cheating trial back in 2009.

Here's what happened on the first day of Young Thug's trial
Young Thug’s trial 1st day filled with delays, judge admonitions
Deputy DA begins Young Thug trial quoting Kipling’s ‘Law of the Jungle’

Atlanta News First is broadcasting gavel-to-gavel coverage of Young Thug’s trial on its live stream and YouTube channel.

FULL COVERAGE: YOUNG THUG'S TRIAL

Download our Atlanta News First app for the latest details on Young Thug’s historic trial.

