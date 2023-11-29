3-Degree Guarantee
Major intersection closed after gas leak near East Atlanta

By Talgat Almanov
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 5:32 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A major intersection is shut down and five people have been evacuated after a gas leak near East Atlanta Wednesday afternoon.

According to the DeKalb County Fire Department, the gas leak happened at Candler Road northbound just south of Glenwood Road near East Lake golf course. As of 5:15 p.m., the road is closed.

Atlanta Gas Light said a gas line was damaged while a contractor was doing telecommunications work in the area.

Crews are working to locate the leak and officials are asking people to avoid the area if possible.

