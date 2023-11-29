Atlanta airport to hold tree lighting ceremony

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The busy holiday travel season has officially begun, and now the decorations are out at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

The airport will be lighting its Christmas tree Wednesday morning to mark the beginning of its busiest time of the year.

There will be a ceremony at the airport’s Holidays Around the World Tree and then the tree will be lit and remain shining for all the holiday travelers to see as they pass through the atrium on their way to security.

Wednesday’s tree lighting ceremony will begin at 10 a.m.

