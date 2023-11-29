Atlanta vending machines offer easy way to give during the holidays

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Vending machines with a generous twist have popped up in metro Atlanta, offering easy ways to give back this holiday season.

Light the World Giving Machines look and work like a typical vending machine, but instead of snacks or sodas, people can purchase diapers, clothing, meals, and more for people in need.

Three of the big bright red boxes sit along Beeline Boulevard at the Interlock in West Midtown.

Locally, the Atlanta Children’s Shelter, City of Refuge, and The Drake House benefit from the donations.

The Drake House supports homeless women and children in the Atlanta metro. Nesha Mason, president of the nonprofit, said the giving machines can change lives.

“This giving machine today will help us meet some of their everyday needs so that they can really focus on meeting their goals, paying down their debt, saving their money, and getting back on their feet,” said Mason. “The help that we’re able to provide and the help that these people are giving to us to help provide is amazing. It’s huge – and I think the best example of what this season is all about.”

Patrons can also donate items like chickens and goats to international partners.

There are more than 60 locations across the globe with giving machines, including 41 U.S. cities. The last day to donate through the machines will be Dec. 12.

Donation items range from $5 to $240. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints covers all costs, so 100 percent of the donations go directly to the cause.

