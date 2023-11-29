Atlanta’s last remaining video store celebrates 25th birthday

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Jessi Dunlap is searching for a list of movies that killed a director’s career, a genre you won’t see on any streaming service.

Dunlap knew she’d have no trouble finding a 1987 film called “Walker” at the last remaining video store in Atlanta.

Inside, you’ll find over 30,000 titles from cult classics to the latest Hollywood releases.

“It’s really cool that like in Atlanta too, that’s it’s been going for so long. And that it’s still going strong, and you see the support from people coming out,” said Dunlap. “And I’ve been here on a Friday or Saturday night and it’s hopping.”

Open since 1998, Videodrome is a haven for movie-lovers across metro Atlanta and beyond.

The Poncey-Highland store celebrated its 25th birthday on Wednesday.

Working at Videodrome for the last twenty years, manager John Robinson says he remembers when the store only sold VHS tapes.

That soon changed to DVDs and then Blu-rays.

“It’s really odd that we’ve been able to survive. I certainly never thought that we’d outlive Blockbuster or Netflix now,” said Robinson.

Some may say Videodrome is stuck in the past, but Robinson disagrees.

Even with countless streaming services now available, he says the store’s devoted customer base has only grown and they’ve become a movie library.

“Instead of infinite scrolling like we all do when we’re trying to decide on a movie, a lot of customers really love the physical interaction, the layout. If they think of something, they can walk to it. They can read the back of the box,” he said.

Ryan McDaniel says he’s been coming to Videodrome weekly since he was a Georgia State student.

He says Videodrome is like a family, and it offers a service to the community that can’t be replicated on any TV screen.

“It’s a really nice thing to have and a rare thing to have, so we’re so fortunate that it exists,” McDaniel said.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.