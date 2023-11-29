3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

‘Broken heart syndrome’: How Rosalynn Carter’s passing could impact Jimmy Carter

One cardiologist said when a spouse dies, it can cause stress and hormone imbalances that lead to a strain on the heart.
By Chelsea Beimfohr
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 6:18 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The loss of Rosalynn Carter is affecting many people around the world, her family and especially her husband of 77 years, former President Jimmy Carter.

People like Danny Guerdon are honoring the former first lady by lining The Carter Center entrance with cards and flowers.

“I feel sad for him, but I think he knows he’s going to see her again and that love affair will continue on,” Guerdon said. “You spend so much time, all those years together, that think sometimes, it’s just hard to continue on.”

Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter’s lifelong love affair
FILE - In this Sept. 15, 1966 file photo, then Georgia State Sen. Jimmy Carter hugs his wife,...

Turns out there is some truth to that theory. It’s called “broken heart syndrome.”

Dr. Jayne Morgan, a cardiologist and executive director of Health and Community Education at Piedmont Healthcare, said when a spouse dies, it can cause stress and hormone imbalances that lead to a strain on the heart.

“We see it in about 2% of patients who present with signs and symptoms of a heart attack, and it turns out, they have this specific type of cardiac myopathy,” Morgan said.

Morgan said it’s important for family and friends to check up on a grieving spouse and ask them what they can do to help.

Rosalynn Carter Coverage
Rosalynn Carter honored at funeral service, buried in Plains
Several family, friends wore leis to Rosalynn Carter’s funeral. Here’s why.
Rosalynn Carter’s hometown, alma mater honor her legacy
Jimmy Carter, former presidents, first ladies mourn, celebrate Rosalynn Carter in Atlanta
Tributes pour in for Rosalynn Carter
Want to learn how to make some of Rosalynn Carter’s favorite recipes? Here’s how.

Jimmy Carter remains surrounded by family in his final chapter.

During Rosalynn’s funeral in Plains on Wednesday, their pastor joked about the Carters’ competitive spirits. He said Rosalynn beat him to heaven, but one day, Jimmy would be there too.

Atlanta News First and Atlanta News First+ provide you with the latest news, headlines and insights as we look at the life and accomplishments of Georgia’s favorite couple. Download our Atlanta News First app for the latest political news and information.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The casket of former first lady Rosalynn Carter, arrives inside Glenn Memorial Church,...
Jimmy Carter, former presidents, first ladies mourn, celebrate Rosalynn Carter in Atlanta
Thomas Bouhan was arrested in Forsyth County and transferred a week later to the Troup County...
Not a happy Thanksgiving for jailed Gwinnett County roofer
The airport has partnered with Ryan Cameron, a renowned radio host in Atlanta. Cameron’s voice...
Renowned Atlanta radio host now voice of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport
El presidente Joe Biden y la primera dama Jill Biden en la Base de la Fuerza Aérea Andrews en...
President Joe Biden in Atlanta for Rosalynn Carter’s service will impact traffic | What to know
Trump returns to Iowa for another rally and needles the state's governor for endorsing DeSantis
Trump: First Amendment protects me from Georgia prosecution

Latest News

Georgia couple take part in clinical trials in hopes of slowing the progression of Alzheimer’s
Georgia couple take part in clinical trials in hopes of slowing the progression of Alzheimer’s
Major intersection closed after gas leak near East Atlanta
Major intersection closed after gas leak near East Atlanta
Dance store offers skin tone ballet shoes, clothes
Dance store offers skin tone ballet shoes, clothes
Police said they responded to the Budgetel Inn & Suites at 4900 Circle 75 Parkway just before...
Man killed at hotel near the Battery Tuesday, police say
Videodrome celebrated its 25th birthday Wednesday.
Atlanta’s last remaining video store celebrates 25th birthday