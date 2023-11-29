‘Broken heart syndrome’: How Rosalynn Carter’s passing could impact Jimmy Carter

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The loss of Rosalynn Carter is affecting many people around the world, her family and especially her husband of 77 years, former President Jimmy Carter.

People like Danny Guerdon are honoring the former first lady by lining The Carter Center entrance with cards and flowers.

“I feel sad for him, but I think he knows he’s going to see her again and that love affair will continue on,” Guerdon said. “You spend so much time, all those years together, that think sometimes, it’s just hard to continue on.”

Turns out there is some truth to that theory. It’s called “broken heart syndrome.”

Dr. Jayne Morgan, a cardiologist and executive director of Health and Community Education at Piedmont Healthcare, said when a spouse dies, it can cause stress and hormone imbalances that lead to a strain on the heart.

“We see it in about 2% of patients who present with signs and symptoms of a heart attack, and it turns out, they have this specific type of cardiac myopathy,” Morgan said.

Morgan said it’s important for family and friends to check up on a grieving spouse and ask them what they can do to help.

Jimmy Carter remains surrounded by family in his final chapter.

During Rosalynn’s funeral in Plains on Wednesday, their pastor joked about the Carters’ competitive spirits. He said Rosalynn beat him to heaven, but one day, Jimmy would be there too.

Atlanta News First and Atlanta News First+ provide you with the latest news, headlines and insights as we look at the life and accomplishments of Georgia’s favorite couple. Download our Atlanta News First app for the latest political news and information.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.