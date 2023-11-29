3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

College Park dance store offers shoes and clothes for all skin tones

Dance store offers skin tone ballet shoes, clothes
By Jasmina Alston
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 5:54 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A College Park dance store offers dance shoes and clothes for all skin tones because of the need in the dance world.

Ms. Ro opened her Dance Closet 11 years ago because she wanted to be in a community where she’s needed the most.

“I picked this location because I knew the need in our community for our little Brown and Black girls to see,” she said.

After many years of dancing and teaching, Ms. Ro Dorsey put her all into the Dance Closet, where she sells everything you need to move around.

But what makes her store so unique is the different shades of Brown, from the leotards to the tights and most importantly, the shoes.

“I wanted this stuff when I was dancing and there wasn’t anything, no colors for us,” she said.

Misty Copeland, the first Black female principal dancer with the American Ballet Theatre, recently shared how she colors her shoes to match her skin.

Dancer Bree Buxton told Atlanta News First, having options is powerful.

“Your lines look good, that’s the whole point, to have your skin tone so it all goes into one line,” Buxton said.

Ms. Ro said there are still challenges, such as finding manufacturers who carry the different shades.

But as other Black ballerinas, like Copeland, share their stories of the importance, Ms. Ro said she is reminded of why she is taking action.

Ms. Ro’s Dance Closet is located on Main Street in College Park.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The casket of former first lady Rosalynn Carter, arrives inside Glenn Memorial Church,...
Jimmy Carter, former presidents, first ladies mourn, celebrate Rosalynn Carter in Atlanta
Thomas Bouhan was arrested in Forsyth County and transferred a week later to the Troup County...
Not a happy Thanksgiving for jailed Gwinnett County roofer
The airport has partnered with Ryan Cameron, a renowned radio host in Atlanta. Cameron’s voice...
Renowned Atlanta radio host now voice of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport
El presidente Joe Biden y la primera dama Jill Biden en la Base de la Fuerza Aérea Andrews en...
President Joe Biden in Atlanta for Rosalynn Carter’s service will impact traffic | What to know
Trump returns to Iowa for another rally and needles the state's governor for endorsing DeSantis
Trump: First Amendment protects me from Georgia prosecution

Latest News

Georgia couple take part in clinical trials in hopes of slowing the progression of Alzheimer’s
Georgia couple take part in clinical trials in hopes of slowing the progression of Alzheimer’s
Major intersection closed after gas leak near East Atlanta
Major intersection closed after gas leak near East Atlanta
Dance store offers skin tone ballet shoes, clothes
Dance store offers skin tone ballet shoes, clothes
Police said they responded to the Budgetel Inn & Suites at 4900 Circle 75 Parkway just before...
Man killed at hotel near the Battery Tuesday, police say
Videodrome celebrated its 25th birthday Wednesday.
Atlanta’s last remaining video store celebrates 25th birthday