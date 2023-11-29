College Park dance store offers shoes and clothes for all skin tones

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A College Park dance store offers dance shoes and clothes for all skin tones because of the need in the dance world.

Ms. Ro opened her Dance Closet 11 years ago because she wanted to be in a community where she’s needed the most.

“I picked this location because I knew the need in our community for our little Brown and Black girls to see,” she said.

After many years of dancing and teaching, Ms. Ro Dorsey put her all into the Dance Closet, where she sells everything you need to move around.

But what makes her store so unique is the different shades of Brown, from the leotards to the tights and most importantly, the shoes.

“I wanted this stuff when I was dancing and there wasn’t anything, no colors for us,” she said.

Misty Copeland, the first Black female principal dancer with the American Ballet Theatre, recently shared how she colors her shoes to match her skin.

Dancer Bree Buxton told Atlanta News First, having options is powerful.

“Your lines look good, that’s the whole point, to have your skin tone so it all goes into one line,” Buxton said.

Ms. Ro said there are still challenges, such as finding manufacturers who carry the different shades.

But as other Black ballerinas, like Copeland, share their stories of the importance, Ms. Ro said she is reminded of why she is taking action.

Ms. Ro’s Dance Closet is located on Main Street in College Park.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.